Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job
On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
“After 2 years of serving as the LV Raiders Chaplain and much prayer, I have decided to resign,” Cunningham wrote on Facebook. “I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved. It’s just time to move on.”
Gruden resigned from his post in October following a series of controversial emails he sent were unearthed. Longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took over so it's possible he had something to do with Cunningham's resignation.
Who will take over Cunningham's job?