Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 22: Former NFL and UNLV quarterback Randall Cunningham stands on the field as he is honored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame during a game between the Colorado State Rams and the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.

“After 2 years of serving as the LV Raiders Chaplain and much prayer, I have decided to resign,” Cunningham wrote on Facebook. “I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved. It’s just time to move on.”

Gruden resigned from his post in October following a series of controversial emails he sent were unearthed. Longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took over so it's possible he had something to do with Cunningham's resignation.

Who will take over Cunningham's job?