Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

photo of an nfl referee

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills.

Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills.

Tom Brady was unable to connect on a deep pass to Mike Evans, though the official threw the pass interference flag.

That was pretty bad.

Even former NFL official Terry McAulay admitted on social media that the referees screwed that one up in major fashion.

“This is not defensive pass interference. The receiver creates the contact. It is especially noteworthy given what was not called late in regulation on the Buffalo 3rd & 2 play,” he tweeted.

Bills fans can take solace in that, at least…

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, went on to win a couple of plays later. The Bucs improved to 10-3 with the win, while the Bills dropped to 7-6 with the loss.

