Former NFL Referee Rips Major College Football Conference

A longtime NFL referee ripped the Big 12 for its handling of a controversial play in Saturday’s Kansas vs. Oklahoma game.

Kansas came close to pulling off the upset of the season on Saturday. The Jayhawks led the undefeated Sooners early, but Lincoln Riley’s team was able to pull away late, winning 35-23.

There was a very controversial play late in the contest. In a one-score game, Caleb Williams took the ball away from Kennedy Brooks on a 4th and 1, pushing past the first down marker. However, many believed that Brooks’ forward progress had already been stopped.

The Big 12 released a statement on the controversial play, but longtime NFL referee Terry McAulay said it’s not good enough.

“If you’re going to release a statement on a controversial play, then the statement should address the entire play and not just cherry-pick an aspect that fits your narrative,” McAulay wrote. “No mention of the failure to rule forward progress on the field. No one should be surprised at this.”

Here’s what the Big 12 said about the play.

“The reviewable aspects of the play were the position of the ball in relation to the line of scrimmage and if possession was ever lost by the offense. The ball never crossed the line of scrimmage and there was never a loss of possession, not a fumble, so this play was a foward-hand off behind the line of scrimmage.

“That action is allowed under rule 7-6-a which states: ‘ A Team A back may hand the ball forward to another back only if both are behind the line of scrimmage and the player handing the ball forward has not their entire body beyond the neutral zone.”

Oklahoma beat Kansas, 35-23, to improve to 8-0 on the season. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, dropped to 1-6.