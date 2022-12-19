Former NFL Referee Says Huge Call Was Missed Sunday

The Washington Commanders got hosed on Sunday night against the New York Giants.

On what would be the final play of the game, Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes was all over Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel but a penalty was not called. Both players were trying to make a play, but it fell incomplete, which led to the Giants taking the game.

After the game, NBC Rules Analyst Terry McAulay reviewed the play and said that it definitely should've been pass interference. Had it been called, the Commanders would've had a fresh set of downs.

McAulay also thinks that Terry McLaurin shouldn't have been flagged for illegal formation on the third down play.

That penalty negated a Brian Robinson rushing touchdown that would've cut Washington's deficit to 20-18.

The Commanders now find themselves at 7-6-1 heading into their next game against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas.