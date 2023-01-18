Former NFL Reporter Reveals She Had Miscarriage On-Air

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 4: ABC's Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero interviews Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Marcus Allen during the Hall of Fame game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Fawcett Stadium on August 4, 2003 in Canton, Ohio. The Chiefs held 9-0 lead when game was called due to unsuitable weather conditions. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images) David Maxwell/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the football world a truly horrific detail regarding a former Monday Night Football reporter.

In a memoir from her upcoming new memoir Warrior, Lisa Guerrero revealed the the misogynistic abuse she endured during her career - even after landing the esteemed NFL role. She was let go after just one season and the details she's sharing now are horrifying.

According to the memoir, Guerrero suffered a miscarriage during a Monday night game but felt like she couldn't tell anyone.

From PEOPLE:

"People who knew what was going on with [my boss] Freddie and who read how I was being treated in the media already looked at me with such pity," Guerrero explains. "I was a shell of myself. And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, 'Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.' Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book."

After carrying the tragedy for nearly two decades, she's opening up. Guerrero doesn't blame any one person in particular.

"I don't blame one person for this. The miscarriage wasn't because of Freddie, and it wasn't because of one radio talk show host or one bad column. It was a culmination of the entire season of negativity and cruelty. It was really cruel."

It's a truly heartbreaking story.