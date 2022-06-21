Former NFL Running Back Bishop Sankey Lands New Job

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Former University of Washington star and NFL running back Bishop Sankey is getting back in the game, but not in a playing capacity.

Sankey, who made a name for himself while playing for the Huskies, was a fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He played in 29 games over his first two NFL seasons, totaling 762 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Titans cut the former Washington star ahead of the 2016 season. He'd later spend time with the Patriots, Chiefs and Vikings, but never played in another regular season game.

Sankey, in the meantime, is returning to the NFL. However, he won't be playing running back. The Titans are bringing him in as a scout.

Sankey knows the organization well, so he should fit in nicely.

