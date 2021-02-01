Former NFL Running Back Reportedly Arrested At Pizza Hut

Mark Walton clearly isn’t making the most of his post-NFL career.

On Sunday night, the former Dolphins running back was reportedly arrested outside of a Miami Pizza Hut for trying to break the store’s windows. According to police, Walton was felt he was “disrespected” when placing an order on the phone.

The ex-Dolphin also reportedly assaulted his cousin, who was trying to get him to leave, in the parking lot after the incident. Paramedics were forced to respond to the scene.

Fox Sports’ Andy Slater broke the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

This certainly isn’t the first time Walton has had a run in with the law.

After a solid three-year collegiate career with the University of Miami, Walton was selected 112th overall (4th round) by the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his time in Cincinnati, Walton was used sparingly — taking only 14 carries for 34 yards. The franchise dropped Walton prior to the 2019 season after he was involved in three drug-related arrests between January and March.

The former Hurricane saw his first real NFL workload the next season when he started four games for the Dolphins.

This success was short lived.

Walton was cut by Miami midway through the 2019 season after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant women. According to police documents released to ESPN, Walton was accused striking the women several times in the face and head.

After months of investigating the events, the state of Florida elected to drop the charges in May of 2020.

Now that those charges are gone, Walton’s attorney said he was hopeful that the NFL free agent would get another shot at playing football — per ESPN.

With last night’s arrest, it’s looking like that won’t be happening anytime soon.