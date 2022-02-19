Eric Weddle helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl less than a week ago. He’s already got his next job lined up.

Weddle, 37, will become the head football coach at Rancho Bernardo High School at the end of the upcoming 2022 season.

“It’s official! The 2022 football season will be coach McCoy’s last as the RBHS head coach. … At the end of the 2022 season he will be handing the reins to Super Bowl Champ Eric Weddle, who will take over as head of the program,” the school announced. “Eric will be joining the Bronco family this season to learn the BLUE in, BLUE out culture.

“Coach McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years. LET’S BE GREAT!”

Former #Rams S Eric Weddle has a second career planned after winning a Super Bowl title. He’s becoming a high school football coach. pic.twitter.com/t0tCxxaQDC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

There’s nothing cooler than former NFL players who retire and then go and coach high school players.

Eric Weddle is getting a ton of recognition via Twitter on Saturday for his awesome career choice.