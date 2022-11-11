Former NFL Star Calls Colts Hire Of Jeff Saturday "Disrespectful"

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Former Indianapolis Colts player Jeff Saturday (L) and former general manager Bill Polian meet during a ceremony honoring former player Tarik Glenn during halftime of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas is not at all happy with the Colts' hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The seven-time All-Pro tackle went on a heated rant during Friday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

Thomas called the hire "disrespectful" and said team owner Jim Irsay hired his "drinking buddy" for a job he's not prepared to handle.

"When you hire your drinking buddy to be head coach of an NFL football team, it is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my entire life," he said. "... It was the most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL... and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL..."

Saturday has no coaching experience at the college or pro level — leading many to question his qualifications for the job. Thomas certainly isn't the only person to call out this hire.

Saturday has defended his qualifications against doubters like Thomas.

"I'm completely comfortable in who I am as a man. I know I can lead men. I know I know the game of football and I'm passionate about it. I have no fear about, are you as qualified as somebody else. "I spent 14 years in a locker room. I went to playoffs 12 times. I got five dudes in the Hall of Fame that I played with. You don't think I've seen greatness you don't think I've seen how people prepare, how they coach, how they GM, how they work? I mean, won Super Bowls, been to two. "Here's the deal, man. None of us are promised a good job. I may be terrible at this. And after eight games, I'll say, God bless you. I am no good. I may be really good. I got no idea, but I dang sure ain't gonna back down. I can tell you that."

Saturday will lead the Colts into his first game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.