Former NFL Star Claims Bill Belichick Is On 'Hot Seat'

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A former NFL star wide receiver believes that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat.

Following a 1-2 start to the season, longtime wide receiver Brandon Marshall believes Belichick's job could be in jeopardy. During the latest segment of "Inside the NFL," Marshall said losing Tom Brady can no longer be used as an excuse for the team's offensive struggles.

"Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots, they're 1-2," Marshall said. "Tom Brady has been gone for three years. I'll say it. Do you not want to say it? Do you guys not want to say it? Coach Bill Belichick, you're now on the hot seat. He's on the hot seat. Nobody wants to say it. I'll say it."

It's wild to think that the Patriots could fire Bill Belichick given the fact that he helped lead the team to six Super Bowl titles. However, the team's recent offensive struggles have given many pause.

The Patriots will likely be without former first-round quarterback Mac Jones as he nurses an ankle sprain. Can Belichick coach his way to an improbably win over the Green Bay Packers?