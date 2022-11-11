Former NFL Star Has Blunt Reaction To Viral Baker Mayfield Video

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield rode the bench during the Carolina Panthers' Thursday night win over the rival Atlanta Falcons. But he made a big impact - literally - in a viral video that has one former NFL star calling foul.

In the later stages of yesterday's 25-15 win, Mayfield was seen headbutting his teammates without his helmet on to show how amped up he was for them. At the time, commentator Al Michaels pointed out that Mayfield was putting himself at risk of getting a concussion.

For NFL analyst and former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the act by Baker Mayfield was a little more serious. Appearing on Up & Adams, Marshall said that it was a sign that Mayfield just isn't serious about being an NFL quarterback.

“He is showing he is not a QB… Baker Mayfield has had some questionable decisions over the last couple of years on the field - and this is maybe the reason why," Marshall said.

Brandon Marshall might be exaggerating a bit here, but the larger point that Baker Mayfield still doesn't have the temperament of an NFL quarterback might be right on the money.

Mayfield has handled himself well since suffering the injury that effectively cost him his starting job in Carolina. But he's not in college anymore and he can't act like a hype man on the sidelines.

Was Mayfield's headbutting routine as bad as Brandon Marshall thinks it is, or is he making a mountain out of a molehill?