Former NFL Star RB Charged With Simple Assault After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Frank Gore #21 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Malik Hooker #29 of the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2022 has been a pretty eventful year for former NFL running back Frank Gore, who announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons. Unfortunately, it's been eventful this week for all of the wrong reasons.

According to TMZ Sports, Gore has been charged with simple assault in the state of New Jersey. The charge stems from a domestic violence incident with a 28-year-old woman that occurred in Atlantic City last month.

Per the report, Atlantic City police were called to the Tropicana Atlantic City regarding a domestic violence dispute. Police said that the woman "did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time."

An investigation ensued, culminating in charges being brought against Gore. He is now due for a hearing in mid-October.

Frank Gore played his last NFL season in 2020 after cementing himself as one of the all-time greats. His 16,000 rushing yards rank third in NFL history.

Since retiring, Gore has gone into boxing. He began his career in a celebrity exhibition boxing match against former NBA star Deron Williams, losing via split decision.

Gore had more success in his professional fighting debut against Yaya Olorunsola this past May. The former NFL star knocked his opponent out in the fourth round.

Let's hope he hasn't been putting those skills to use anywhere other than a sanctioned fight in a boxing ring.