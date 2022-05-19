Former NFL Star Reacts To The Nick Saban Controversy

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 8: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with a official during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The recently-ignited feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher has sparked a new debate on the ethics and legality of paying players to play college football. For one former NFL star, the question has a clear answer.

Taking to Twitter, former All-Pro linebacker James Harrison responded to Saban's claim that Texas A&M "bought" its top-ranked signing class. Harrison said that any player who can get an NIL deal should take it while they can since playing careers can end so suddenly.

"Any player who can get an NIL deal needs to get all the $$ they can, while they can. You're always just one play away from the end of your playing days," Harrison wrote.

That's one of the many arguments used by those who support NIL and even pay-for-play. But obviously it's not a sentiment that everyone agrees with.

"He's right. And the same thing applies to the NFL. Players, get what you can while you can, because it all can end at any given moment," ProFootballTalk said in a retweet.

"This is going to ruin college football," another fan wrote.

The debate about the ethics of paying college athletes will likely rage for years to come. Short of being totally codified by the NCAA and the American government, this will always be a contentious topic.

But there are some big voices out there who are completely on board with it.