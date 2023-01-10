Former NFL Star Reveals Biggest 'Pet Peeve' With Fans

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

In the lead-up to his Gronk Beach festival, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke to several different media sites.

During his conversation with PEOPLE, Gronk said he appreciates his fans. However, he also noted there's one thing he's not comfortable with when it comes to interacting with fans.

"I appreciate my fans loving me," Gronkowski said "but when they start touching me and patting me on the back...I just like my space."

He explained the comment:

"You just have absolutely no clue who the people are. That's my little pet peeve for sure. I mean, I don't flip out or anything, I just ask politely sometimes, like, 'Hey, can I just get my space?' "

While he's not a fan of people getting a little too close, he'll still be going all out for fans during the show.

"Whoever's wearing my jersey, you're allowed to throw it up to me," he said. "I take about 30 to 45 minutes during the show while Diplo's performing and whoever has my jersey on, I like to point to them. They throw the jersey up, I sign it, and I throw it back to them."

Gronk is definitely for the fans.