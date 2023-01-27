Former NFL Star: 'There's Smoke Everywhere' About 1 Quarterback Being Traded

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only starting quarterback in the NFC South being mentioned in trade rumors this week.

During an appearance on the Boone Podcast, former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp said he heard rumblings about the Bears potentially trading Justin Fields this offseason.

The Bears would then apparently draft their new quarterback of the future in Bryce Young.

"What I'm hearing out of Chicago is they're fixing to package him up, trade him for some other pieces and then go with the Bryce kid from Alabama," Sapp said.

That's not all Sapp said about the Bears trading Fields.

"There's smoke everywhere talking about them trading Justin Fields and going after Bryce," the Hall of Famer added.

Fields completed 60.4 percent of his passes this season for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former first-round pick was very productive on the ground, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight scores.

At this time, there's no indiction the Bears want to get rid of Fields.

Regardless, even if Chicago's front office wants to keep Fields, it'll have to do its homework on this year's quarterback class. There could be a serious market for the No. 1 pick if it's available.