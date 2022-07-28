Former NFL Star Thinks Buccaneers Should Sign 1 Free Agent

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Center JC Tretter #64 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the second half against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have suffered a big blow to their offensive line on Thursday.

Star center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field on Thursday with what looked to be a significant knee injury. He even threw his helmet in frustration.

Jensen has been one of the most durable centers in the league the last five years. He hasn't missed a game during that time.

Former Buccaneers pass rusher Gerald McCoy has a solution for the Bucs in case Jensen is out for most, if not the entire 2022 season.

"Bucs go head and get JC and call it day. I’m sure he already on his way," McCoy tweeted.

McCoy is referring to J.C. Tretter who is still on the free agent market. He played for the Cleveland Browns for the last five years and never missed a game.

The Bucs will likely wait to get the full diagnosis on Jensen before making that kind of decision.