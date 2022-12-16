Former NFL Star Wants To Be Hired To Judge Roughing The Passer Calls

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during pregame warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The rough-the-passer calls continue to get a lot of pushback from people around the NFL.

One person in particular who is tired of them and wants to fix them is former Green Bay Packers pass rusher Clay Matthews.

Matthews tweeted after the blown call on Nick Bosa that he wouldn't get a call wrong if he got to review the calls.

"I’d like to be employed by the NFL as THE replay official for all roughing the passer penalties. Put me in NY. I wouldn’t get a call wrong!" Matthews tweeted.

It's safe to say that fans fully support this idea.

"When the CFL began reviewing pass interference, it brought in a former CFL receiver to help inform decisions on whether the alleged restriction had changed the outcome of the play," another tweet read,

This could help the league crack down on not penalizing players for tackling the quarterback in a normal way.