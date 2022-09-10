Former NFL Star's Son Is Dominating His College Football Game Today

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch in front of Kenzel Lawler #2 of the Utah Utes during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Have a day, Marvin Harrison Jr.

The son of the Hall of Famer is putting up video game numbers in Ohio State's Week 3 game vs. Arkansas State.

Through three quarters, the wideout tallied seven catches for 184 yards and a trio of scores.

The Buckeyes offense bounced back from its sluggish showing against Notre Dame by hanging an easy 45 on the Red Wolves.

C.J. Stroud tossed for 351 yards and four touchdowns on just 24 attempts. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also joined in on the fun with four catches and 118 yards of his own.

With Alabama on the ropes down in Austin, this win could get Ohio State back into the top-2.