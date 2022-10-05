Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen on the field during the game between the Jaguars and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible.

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired.

"I have not touched a football since January. I have officially retired, but I didn't tell anybody I retired. A couple of months ago, probably, just didn't tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?"

While he's officially retired, Bortles did say he would make a comeback if a team was "dumb enough" to offer him a significant deal.

"Absolutely. Two [years] for $15 million? I would be there in a heartbeat. I'm pretty set with where I'm at in the decision. I mean, I think if somebody were dumb enough to offer that kind of money, then it's kind of hard to pass on."

Bortles took the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC title game, where they nearly took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2017.

