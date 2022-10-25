Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend

Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend.

Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.

He was arrested just before 3 a.m. PT on Sunday morning and displayed signs of being intoxicated.

Kendricks played in the NFL from 2011-19 and hasn't been signed since. He spent his first six seasons with the Rams, five of which were in St. Louis before they moved to Los Angeles.

He then spent two seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Chargers. in 137 career games, he racked up 244 receptions for 2,555 yards and 19 touchdowns.

After Kendricks was put in jail, he was released on a $5,000 bail, per TMZ.