Former NFL Veteran Has Surprising Team For Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes are about to heat up in a big way.

Garoppolo's agents have been given permission to seek a trade since he's now healthy into training camp. Garoppolo has been recovering from shoulder surgery during the offseason which put him on the back burner for a bit.

Even though he's healthy, finding a match for him might prove to be difficult. Most teams (outside of Seattle) are set at quarterback heading into the season.

That said, former NFL player Shaun O'Hara thinks Garoppolo would be a great fit with the Dolphins even though they have Tua Tagovailoa ready to start.

“If I’m Jimmy G, I’m looking at Miami,” O’Hara said on NFL Network (first transcribed by NESN). "If I’m gonna be holding a clipboard somewhere and not play right away, give me somewhere where I can go out to a nice restaurant, I got a nice little nightlife going on. For Jimmy G to go to Miami and be reunited with Mike McDaniel, somebody he knows, I’m saying mid-August over and over again. Not just from a physical standpoint, but from a quarterback standpoint."

Even though O'Hara makes some strong points, the Dolphins are likely not going to make this happen. Tagovailoa is going to start this season and Teddy Bridgewater is a very capable backup.

The 49ers are going to have to look elsewhere when it comes to a Garoppolo trade.