Former NFL Veteran Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Report

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, a report from the New York Post suggested that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen aren't the best of friends right now.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told Page Six earlier this week. According to the report, Gisele isn't happy with Brady's decision to come out of retirement just over a month after announcing said retirement.

At least one NFL veteran can relate. Veteran lineman Geoff Schwartz assumed Brady and Gisele had planned a vacation this summer and Gisele ensured that Brady would hold up his end of the bargain - even after he came out of retirement.

"Duh. This was always the reason why he missed time this camp. Said this right away on the podcast," Schwartz said in response to the news. "My exact guess was Gisele planned a family trip for August when Brady retired. And she told him you better be on this trip or else."

There are clearly some issues the couple is working through as Brady's NFL career winds down.

Perhaps this should be his last season in the league.