Former NFL Wide Receiver Gets 3 Years In Prison

A former NFL wide receiver has reportedly been sentenced to three years in prison.

Josh Bellamy, a former wide receiver, illegally received more than $1 million in pandemic relief money, according to reports.

The 32-year-old former wide receiver played in the league from 2012-19. He began his career in Kansas City and went on to play for the Chargers, Washington, Chicago and New York.

Bellamy was reportedly one of 11 people charged in a fraud scheme.

NBC News had more:

Bellamy, 32, got a $1.2 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program for his company, some of which he spent on himself, including on jewelry and at a casino. He also referred other people to the scheme, court documents state. Bellamy pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was sentenced Friday to 37 months in prison and will have to repay the $1,246,565, the Justice Department said in a statement. Bellamy’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

Bellamy is reportedly scheduled to appear in prison in mid-February.

The former NFL wide receiver had 78 career catches for 1,019 yards and 5 touchdowns.