Former NFL Wide Receiver Thinks 1 Team Is In Trouble This Weekend

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 31: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with NFL Network host James Jones during 2021 Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 31, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's a massive game that's scheduled for Saturday night in Buffalo.

The Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in a game that could decide who wins the AFC East. If the Bills take it, they'll be three games up on the Dolphins with just three games left.

It's a game that will also see some snow as Buffalo is forecasted to get several inches of snow. That has led James Jones to think that the Dolphins are in trouble since they're not used to playing in those kinds of conditions.

"This right here screams false confidence," Jones said on FS1's Speak. "You know it's going to be cold. You talk about how y'all want it to be cold. No, you don't! That's not how you're built. You're not built to play in cold-weather games."

This will be the second-straight Bills-Dolphins game that will be affected by the weather. The first one had a lot of humidity down in Miami, which makes it harder for visiting teams to play.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.