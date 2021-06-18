Former NFL WR Trying Out New Position In Comeback Attempt

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews is reportedly looking to make an NFL comeback at the tight end position.

Joining ESPN NFL insider Turron Davenport on the Talking w/ TD podcast, Matthews explained how he’s put on 30 lbs in pursuit of this position change. The former wideout has reportedly been working out WR coach Gunter Brewer and assistant TE coach Stu Holt at the University of Louisville.

Former #Eagles WR Jordan Matthews has put on 30 pounds and is looking to play TE for his next team. Matthews is working out at Univ. of Louisville w/their WR coach Gunter Brewer and asst TE coach Stu Holt. Hear him discuss the details with me ⬇️ https://t.co/u65JdnObmB — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 17, 2021

After four solid seasons at Vanderbilt from 2010-13, Matthews was selected by the Eagles with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2014 draft. His NFL career got off to a pretty hot start — logging 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons with Philadelphia.

After he was traded to Buffalo in 2017, his career never really recovered. Returning to the Eagles the following year and then heading to San Francisco in 2019, Matthews was demoted to the 49ers practice squad after just two appearances in 2020.

Before this offseason, the 6-foot-3 wideout was listed at 215 lbs. With 30 lbs tacked on to adapt to the TE position, Matthews now sits somewhere around 245 lbs.

Should a team take a shot on the 28 year old trying to stay in the league or go with a prospective young tight end option?