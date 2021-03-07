Former NHL Player Rips Team USA Following Tragic News

A former NHL player has ripped the league and Team USA following Saturday’s tragic news.

According to multiple reports, former Team USA “Miracle on Ice” star Mark Pavelich has been found dead. Pavelich, who won a gold medal playing for Team USA 1980, was 63 years old.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich,” USA Hockey said in a short statement following his passing. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family and friends.”

Pavelich reportedly died at Eagle’s Healing Nest, a treatment facility in Minnesota. According to the Star Tribune, Pavelich had been receiving mental health treatments.

Former NHL player Barry Beck ripped the league and USA Hockey following the news of Pavelich’s death, suggesting they didn’t do enough to help.

“The Rangers and USA hockey are accountable for Marks death,” Beck wrote on Facebook, according to the New York Post. “The NHL has to grow a set of balls and take action.”

Beck, who currently coaches hockey in Hong Kong, added that he was “deeply saddened, shocked and overcome with grief” following the news.

https://t.co/yqpddkISwA. I’m with Barry! Sad story here. RIP to a hero, Mark Pavelich! — Tim Seymour (@timseymour) March 7, 2021

Our thoughts remain with Pavelich’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.