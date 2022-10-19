Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old.

Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.

The Chicago Cardinals made Trippi the No. 1 overall pick in the 1945 NFL Draft and designated as a future pick. But after returning from military service, he returned to Georgia, where he played both football and baseball at an All-American level.

Upon joining the Chicago Cardinals in 1947, he quickly emerged as one of the NFL's best players, performing at a high level at quarterback, running back, returner and even punter over a nine-year career.

Charley Trippi was a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection. He helped lead the Cardinals to an NFL Championship in 1947 - their most recent league title - and was voted to the NFL 1940s All-Decade Team as a halfback.

Trippi retired in 1955 as the NFL's all-time leader in total offensive yardage. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968.

Back at Georgia, his No. 62 jersey has been retired and he is still considered one of the greatest all-around players in school history.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Trippi's family and loved ones.