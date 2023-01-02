Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 03: A general view as a Clemson Tigers flag blows in the wind prior to the Discover Orange Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make.

On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving Clemson to enter the NFL Draft. He currently projects as one of the top interior defensive line prospects in the 2023 Draft.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL,” Bresee said. “After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although I’m excited for this next chapter in my football journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”

Bresee ends his Clemson career with 51 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 15.0 tackles for loss and four passes defended along with a forced fumble. He was a three-time All-ACC selection and the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

It wasn't all good though. An ACL injury in 2021 limited him to only a handful of games. But he was back with a vengeance in 2022 and helped the Tigers win the ACC Championship this year.

Coming out of high school in 2020, Bresee was the No. 1 college prospect in the country. He projected as a dominating pass rusher on the interior defensive line on par with the great Ndakumong Suh.

Bresee couldn't quite live up to the reputation of some of the most recent superstar defensive tackles, but his NFL upside is still huge.

There's a strong chance his name will be called quite early in the 2023 NFL Draft.