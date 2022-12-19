Former No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Makes Decision On Future

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI APRIL 24: JSU receiver 5 star Travis Hunter celebrates after hauling in an interception during the annual spring football game. (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

One of Deion Sanders' most expensive pieces of Louis luggage has officially hit the transfer portal.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the former top-ranked player in the 2022 class is on the move after shocking the college football world and choosing Jackson State over FSU.

According to the outlet there is a 100% chance that Hunter joins Sanders at Colorado to continue building on his potential as a legitimate two-way prospect at corner and receiver, much like Sanders in his day.

As a true freshman the Suwanee, GA native recorded 19 tackles, 8 pass deflections, two interceptions and a touchdown on defense. While recording 18 catches catches for 190 yards and 4 TDs on offense.

Hunter has drawn comparisons to NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Trevon Diggs at his respective positions and should prove to be a major building block for the culture Coach Prime wants to install in Boulder.