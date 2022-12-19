Former No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Makes Decision On Future
One of Deion Sanders' most expensive pieces of Louis luggage has officially hit the transfer portal.
Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the former top-ranked player in the 2022 class is on the move after shocking the college football world and choosing Jackson State over FSU.
According to the outlet there is a 100% chance that Hunter joins Sanders at Colorado to continue building on his potential as a legitimate two-way prospect at corner and receiver, much like Sanders in his day.
As a true freshman the Suwanee, GA native recorded 19 tackles, 8 pass deflections, two interceptions and a touchdown on defense. While recording 18 catches catches for 190 yards and 4 TDs on offense.
Hunter has drawn comparisons to NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Trevon Diggs at his respective positions and should prove to be a major building block for the culture Coach Prime wants to install in Boulder.