Former No. 2 Overall NBA Draft Pick Is Being Released

The New York Knicks have reportedly dropped former No. 2 overall draft pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter Saturday night.

Kidd-Gilchrist is one of the most notorious bust stories the NBA has seen in recent years. After a one-and-done year with Kentucky in 2011-12, MKG was taken second in the draft by the then Charlotte Bobcats. In eight seasons with the Bobcats/Hornets, the former Kentucky standout averaged just 8.6 points per game.

MKG was first in a line of unsuccessful draft picks for the franchise dating back to 2012. The Bobcats selected Kidd-Gilchrist ahead of Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Harrison Barnes.

The Knicks are waiving forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2020

In 2015, the Hornets drafted yet another NCAA national champion who would ultimately turn into a bust — taking Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky with the No. 9 pick in the draft. Coincidentally, Kaminsky was also waived from the Sacramento Kings earlier today.

As his numbers continued to decline in his final years with the Hornets, Kidd-Gilchrist was dropped in 2019. The defensive-minded guard was later picked up by the Dallas Mavericks, where he play in only 13 games before getting the boot again.

The Knicks picked up Kidd-Gilchrist in late November, hoping to bolster their wing defense. Clearly the pairing wasn’t working though, as MKG was dropped less than month later.

Kidd-Gilchrist will look to land a new home soon as the season kicks off early this week.