Former No. 2 Overall NBA Draft Pick Is Being Released

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist warming up for the Charlotte Hornets.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist #14 of the Charlotte Hornets watches on before their game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on November 05, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have reportedly dropped former No. 2 overall draft pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter Saturday night.

Kidd-Gilchrist is one of the most notorious bust stories the NBA has seen in recent years. After a one-and-done year with Kentucky in 2011-12, MKG was taken second in the draft by the then Charlotte Bobcats. In eight seasons with the Bobcats/Hornets, the former Kentucky standout averaged just 8.6 points per game.

MKG was first in a line of unsuccessful draft picks for the franchise dating back to 2012. The Bobcats selected Kidd-Gilchrist ahead of Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Harrison Barnes.

In 2015, the Hornets drafted yet another NCAA national champion who would ultimately turn into a bust — taking Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky with the No. 9 pick in the draft. Coincidentally, Kaminsky was also waived from the Sacramento Kings earlier today.

As his numbers continued to decline in his final years with the Hornets, Kidd-Gilchrist was dropped in 2019. The defensive-minded guard was later picked up by the Dallas Mavericks, where he play in only 13 games before getting the boot again.

The Knicks picked up Kidd-Gilchrist in late November, hoping to bolster their wing defense. Clearly the pairing wasn’t working though, as MKG was dropped less than month later.

Kidd-Gilchrist will look to land a new home soon as the season kicks off early this week.


