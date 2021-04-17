Former No. 2 Overall Pick Jabari Parker Signs With New NBA Team

On Friday, the Boston Celtics signed former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker on a two-year contract.

With this addition, the Celtics add some crucial front court depth for a squad that currently starts Jayson Tatum at the power forward position. Soon joining the roster, Parker will likely slide into the No. 3 PF slot behind Semi Ojeleye. Danny Ainge and the Boston front office waived trade deadline acquisition Moritz Wagner to make room for the veteran forward.

Jabari Parker has agreed to sign with the Celtics, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/ZlQMZNCdyj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2021

Once considered a rising star in the NBA, Parker, just 26 years old, has been forced to battle some pretty tough adversity through his seven-year career so far.

During his rookie season in 2014, the newly-drafted Milwaukee Buck suffered a season-ending ACL tear just 25 games into the year. After making a recovery and returning to average a career-high 20.1 points per game in 2016, he suffered yet another ACL tear in the same knee.

Since then, Parker has struggled to find his place in the league. Since he was traded away from Milwaukee in 2018, the former Duke standout has played for four different NBA franchises: Chicago, Washington, Atlanta and most recently Sacramento. Playing just three games with the Kings this season, Parker was waived after posting 2.7 points through 9.0 minutes per game.

That being said, the newly-acquired Celtic clearly has the capacity to put up solid supplementary numbers.

A double-digit scorer (14.8 ppg for career) in every season where he’s played 10 or more games, Parker could provide a much-needed boost of point production on a guard-dominant scoring list.