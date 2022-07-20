Former Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Dead At 35

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan has tragically passed away at 35 years old.

On Saturday, Duncan's wife, Ellen Duncan, took to Instagram to announce his death.

Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood. Today he was pronounced brain dead. We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death. His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research. Details on funeral arrangements to follow. Thank you for your prayer and support.

The Notre Dame football program took to Twitter to recognize Duncan's passing on Tuesday night.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father," the account wrote.

Duncan joined the Fighting Irish program as a member of the 2005 recruiting class out of Dallas, Georgia. He graduated from Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business in 2009 before signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Duncan is survived by Ellen and his two daughters.

Our thoughts are with the Duncan family and all those close to him during this incredibly difficult time.