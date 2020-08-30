Former Notre Dame Player Reacts To Lou Holtz’s Controversial Speech

A former Notre Dame football wide receiver has reacted to Lou Holtz’s controversial remarks at the Republican National Convention earlier this week.

Holtz, who coached Notre Dame from 1986-96, winning a national title in 1988, showed his support for President Trump at the convention.

“There are people today, like politicians, professors, protesters and, of course, President Trump naysayers in the media, who like to blame others for problems,” Holtz said on Wednesday. “They don’t have pride in our country and — because they no longer ask, ‘What can I do for my country?’ only what the country should be doing for them — they don’t have pride in themselves. That’s wrong.”

Holtz also took a shot at Democratic nominee Joe Biden, calling him a catholic in “name only.”

Notre Dame was quick to distance itself from Holtz’s comments.

“While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party. Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another’s actions, we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person’s heart. In this fractious time, let us remember that our highest calling is to love,” Notre Dame’s school president said on Thursday afternoon.

One of Holtz’s former players, former wide receiver Bobby Brown, shared his reaction to the comments.

#BallHogSportsTalk – the #DearCoach! episode …

gentle reminder that it’s about to get REAL as we speak truth to power this morning on the 57th anniversary of the #MarchOnWashington … same as always: we won’t agree so let’s argue … oops, I mean debate 😎 @ 9AM come get sum! pic.twitter.com/R60I9nRnP4 — B. Brown, Esq. (@BBrownEsq) August 28, 2020

“We feel as though the hero we loved and adored, that we would run through a brick wall for, died in front of our eyes on Wednesday night,” Brown said, per the Chicago Tribune. “We have literally shed tears because of it. It seems as though you’ve abandoned us based on your alignment with a man who is at least very sympathetic to racists, if he’s not a racist himself.”

This is not the first time Holtz has said something controversial – and it likely won’t be the last time, either.