Former Notre Dame Player Reportedly Missing In Washington

Former Notre Dame football player Ethan Andrew Johnson is missing in Vancouver, Washington.

Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help in search of the "endangered" 32-year-old man. Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8.

Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury, per multiple reports. He also lives with schizo-effective disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and depression. It's unknown whether or not he's being taking his proper medication.

Johnson played defensive end for the Fighting Irish from 2008-10, logging 83 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He was a four-star recruit out of Portland, Oregon in the 2008 class.

Our thoughts are with all those close to Johnson during this concerning time.