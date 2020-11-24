The Spun

Former Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer Signs With New Team

DeShone Kizer throwing the ball for the Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: DeShone Kizer #9 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans signed former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer to their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Kizer slipped his way onto the squad amidst some changes in the kicking game. Kizer and kicker Sam Sloman replaced punter Ryan Allen and kicker Giorgio Tavecchio on the practice squad.

The former Fighting Irish QB was drafted 52nd overall by Cleveland in 2017. With limited options at the quarterback position, Kizer was thrust into the starting role his rookie season. This marked the beginning of his abysmal NFL career so far.

The Browns went winless in 2017 with Kizer under center, finishing the season at 0-16. The struggling young QB threw a league-leading 22 interceptions, double his 11 passing touchdowns.

Kizer was picked up by Green Bay the following year and played in three games. His stat lines looked like more of the same in 2018, throwing two interceptions on only 42 pass attempts. Kizer was picked up the next season by the Raiders but was cut earlier this year.

This being said, Kizer clearly has potential. He was an absolute stud in college, throwing for 5,805 yards and 47 touchdowns through his two years at Notre Dame.

His NFL tenure certainly got off to a rocky start when he was drafted by a franchise where QB careers go to die. Maybe Kizer can start to turn things around in a thriving Titans organization.

For now, Kizer will be the third quarterback option behind Ryan Tannehill and rookie Logan Woodside.


