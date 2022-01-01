Former Notre Dame QB Has A Message For Brian Kelly

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came out guns blazing in the Fiesta Bowl and a former ND QB took notice.

On Saturday, Malik Zaire tweeted his thoughts on the first taste of the Marcus Freeman era. Sending some shade Brian Kelly’s way in the process.

“BK leaves first game we turn into the Kasas City Chiefs lol,” said Zaire.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the first half of their bowl game against Oklahoma State.

Senior quarterback Jack Coan is throwing a party on the Cowboys defense. Completing 24-33 pass attempts for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Fighting Irish fans really couldn’t ask for a much better start from the Freeman regime.

Today is the first time Notre Dame has a lead at the half of a BCS/NY6 game. They had trailed by at least a touchdown at half in all 7 previous appearances including by 14+ in each of the last 4 appearances. pic.twitter.com/pkCWYbEMxr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2022

Now ND will have to hold the lead in the second half against an offense that won’t go down quietly.

In fairness to Brian Kelly, the Irish’s offense really didn’t struggle much for points this season. Or really any season during his tenure.

While fans and alumni may be upset that he bolted for the SEC, a case can certainly be made for Kelly being one of the greatest head coaches in Notre Dame history.