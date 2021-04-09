Former Ohio State 4-Star Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State offensive lineman Max Wray has reportedly entered the 2021 NCAA transfer portal.

According to Kevin Noon of BuckeyeGrove.com, the former four-star recruit will explore his options heading into next season. Wray started one game as a red-shirt junior in 2020.

Sources have told BuckeyeGrove that #Buckeyes offensive lineman Max Wray has entered the transfer portal. Got one start last season at Michigan State. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) April 9, 2021

Coming out of high school in Franklin, Tennessee, Wray was the No. 2 lineman in the state and No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports rankings. According to ESPN 300, he was the No. 88 overall recruit in the country. As one of the most highly-touted OT talents in the nation, the 6-foot-6, 289 lbs blocker received offers from the country’s premier programs — including Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, OSU and many more.

Max won’t be the first Wray to flip his commitment with the Buckeyes. Prior to the 2019 season, his younger brother, Jake, decided to withdrawal his commitment from Ohio State to instead join the Colorado Buffaloes’ squad. Unfortunately, due to nagging back issues, the three-star younger brother was forced to medically retire before seeing any time on the field during his shortened 2020 freshman season.

Now, it’s Max’s turn to leave the Buckeyes program behind. As a member one of the most-elite offensive line units in the country, Wray has seen very little time on the field through his three years with the team. His one start against Michigan State this past season is certainly not what he pictured when he made his commitment as a highly-touted recruit years ago.

With the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule, Wray could have an immediate impact anywhere he decides to play next season.