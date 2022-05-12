Former Ohio State Basketball Player Announces He's Retiring

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 20: Malaki Branham #22, Kyle Young #25, E.J. Liddell #32 and Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walk off the court in the second half of during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Over the last two years, Kyle Young has been the starting power forward for the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team. But in a surprise to some, Young is moving on from the game of basketball.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young announced that he is retiring from basketball. He said that he's found it time to "hang 'em up and start something new."

"The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me," Young wrote. "I’ve decided the time has come to hang ‘em up and start something new. Excited for a new chapter in my life."

Young ends his career with 65 starts in 108 games played. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Fans on Twitter have shown support for Young in his decision. Many are thanking him for his contributions to the team and are wishing him luck moving forward:

"Was great watching you my guy. Hardest worker on the court and the glue guy the Buckeyes needed. Good luck on the next chapter," one Buckeyes fan replied.

"You have made us all proud both on and off the court. You are a class act and I wish you nothing but the best in this next chapter," wrote another.

"Great player. Glad you are doing what's right for your health and family. Go be great!" a third fan wrote.

We wish Kyle Young the best of luck in his future endeavors.