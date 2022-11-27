Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement

OXFORD, OH - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend.

Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy.

"Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats," Williams reported. Noting, "Coombs was Cincinnati's special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach this season."

Coombs has never been a head coach at the collegiate level but has been an assistant for many years now. With Williams adding, "Coombs has a long history in Cincinnati & with the Bearcats, and will no doubt be a candidate for the permanent head coaching position."

He was the DC at Ohio State for two seasons, in 2020 and 2021 before joining Fickell's staff following the Bearcats 13-0 season.

He'll look to steady the ship as Cincinnati's program undergoes major changes.