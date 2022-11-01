Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too.

On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU.

Per Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, "George Washington III, ESPN's No. 54-ranked prospect, has committed to Michigan, he told ESPN. The 6'3 [guard] is considered one of the best shooters in the 2023 high school class and will bring immediate firepower to Juwan Howard's offense next season."

An Ohio native, Washington is highly-regarded for his microwave scoring ability and perimeter shooting.

Somehow, Juwan Howard was able to steal the touted young player right out of the Bucks' backyard after committing to Ohio State last November.

Washington joins fellow four-star big man Papa Kante as the first two commitments of Michigan's 2023 class. Very solid building blocks for a team that should be in line to make some serious noise in the Big Ten.