Former Ohio State Football Player Enters Transfer Portal

Former Ohio State defensive back Jahsen Wint entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to On3.

Wint was dismissed from the team in 2020 when he and teammate Amir Riep were charged with rape and kidnapping.

Per ESPN’s Dan Murphy, a woman told police she was having consensual sex with Riep when she stopped and said she did not want to continue. She alleged that Wint entered the room, and the two men raped her. Riep then allegedly told her to record a video saying the encounter was consensual “while laughing at her.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day kicked them both off the team the day after the Franklin County Municipal Court filed charges.

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” Day said. “The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

Franklin County Clerk of Courts records show the case against Wint is active, with subpoenas issued as recently as Tuesday. Wint and Riep, who plead not guilty, would each face a maximum prison sentence of 33 years if convicted.

Wint, a safety from Brooklyn, New York, played 35 games with Ohio State from 2016 to 2019.