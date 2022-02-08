Former Ohio State Football Player Has Died At 50

Dave Monnot, a former Ohio State offensive lineman, passed away this week following an extensive battle with brain cancer. He was 50 years old.

Monnot played for the Buckeyes in the early 1990s. He was a starter on the offensive line for three years and helped Ohio State win a shared Big Ten title in 1993, the same year the Buckeyes finished 10-1-1.

Monnot was well known in the state of Ohio. Before his stint at Ohio State, the offensive lineman – who actually began as a defensive tackle – became a local legend at Central Catholic in Canton, Ohio.

We wish Monnot’s family and friends our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.

Former Central Catholic head coach Lowell Klinefelter said the following after hearing of Monnot’s passing:

“Dave was a heck of a player for us,” he said, via the Canton Repository. “He also had a great family. He and his family were big supporters of the program and did everything we ever asked.

“We thought the world of Dave. We were very proud of him.”

The Ohio State football family will certainly remember Monnot and all he did for the football program.