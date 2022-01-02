Former Ohio State Football Player Has Message For Jemele Hill

A former Ohio State football player has a message for Jemele Hill following another former player’s accusations against Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes’ program.

On Saturday, ex-Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson announced his retirement. Williamson, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, did not make the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Williamson went on a Twitter tirade on Saturday, making some damning accusations against Meyer and the Buckeyes.

A thread worth reading. Also, Urban Meyer is a terrible guy. https://t.co/0GvHczQb5r — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 2, 2022

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was among many ex-Buckeyes to take to Twitter to defend Meyer.

“Come on now Jemele, what’s terrible is that you are jumping all over a “story” that basically claims a man and program is racist with no real facts but yet ignore all of the people & players coming to his aid because of the FALSE allegations,” he tweeted.

“Did Urban and his staff run a very tough, competitive program, ABSOLUTELY! But allegations of mistreatment and attire around the facility was because of skin color or ANYTHING that wasn’t related to football or school is bull shit! Get the FACTS before you try to pass judgment,” he added.

Jones played quarterback at Ohio State from 2012-15. He is one of many former Buckeyes players to defend the program on social media today.