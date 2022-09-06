Former Ohio State Football Star Enters Diversion Program

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned that former Ohio State star Damon Arnette has entered a diversion program.

According to a report from TMZ, Arnette entered the program in an attempt to close out his drug case in Florida. The case stems from Arnette's arrest after he was pulled over twice within just a few hours of each other for driving on a suspended license.

Following the second arrest, police searched the car and said they found a baggie containing "white powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine" on his person.

Here's more about Arnette's situation, via TMZ:

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office tells us the 26-year-old will be a part of the program for three to six months. We're told Arnette must, among other conditions, submit to random drug testing, complete a substance abuse evaluation, report monthly, and pay fees as part of the program. If he complies with all of the conditions, the spokesperson said prosecutors will revisit his charges.

It's been a tough two years for Arnette, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after he threatened to kill someone on social media.

He went on to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they cut him following his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.