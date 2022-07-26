Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Arrested This Morning

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A former Ohio State cornerback was reportedly arrested on Tuesday morning down in Miami.

Per Andy Slater, Damon Arnette was arrested after he was pulled over twice for driving with a suspended license. When police officers searched Arnette, they found cocaine and a straw in his pocket.

Arnette hasn't been able to get away from off-the-field incidents. He was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders last November after a video surfaced of him brandishing a gun while threatening to kill someone.

He was picked 19th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders but only played in 13 games over the course of two seasons. During that time, he only had three passes defended.

Before that, he was a standout at Ohio State from 2016-19 where he racked up 140 total tackles (104 solo), five interceptions, and 22 passes defended.

Stay tuned for more updates on this situation.