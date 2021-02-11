Former Ohio State Linebacker Officially Hired By Urban Meyer

Right after Urban Meyer was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, the new top dog made it very clear he wouldn’t raid Ohio State’s current staff to fill his own.

But, that doesn’t mean the former Big Ten coach shouldn’t have his pick of the Buckeyes’ past contributors. Meyer has officially hired former OSU linebacker and assistant coach Anthony Schlegel as the Jaguars head of strength and conditioning.

The overhauled franchise released their full coaching staff list with a Twitter thread on Thursday afternoon.

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Anthony Schlegel ▪️ Most recently served as Ohio State's Associate Director of Football Sport Performance from 2011-2015

▪️ Won the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship

▪️ 44-10 record during his time at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/w1oS83O2dk — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 11, 2021

Starting his collegiate career at the United States Air Force Academy, Schlegel transferred to Columbus after his sophomore year in 2003. In 2005, the talented LB recorded 82 tackles for the Buckeyes. After he was selected with the 76th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Schlegel spent one season with the New York Jets (2006) and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals (2007).

In 2011, the former Buckeye returned to his alma mater to serve as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for five seasons — capping off his OSU coaching career with a national championship victory in 2015.

For the past year, Schlegel has been a host on 97.1 The Fan’s Morning Juice. On Thursday morning, the radio host confirmed his decision with a goodbye to the show.

He seems excited for the new opportunity.

“You have the opportunity to work for someone you believe in and trust and understand their culture and what they want in an organization with Coach Meyer,” Schlegel said. “All gas, no brakes, let’s go.”