Former Ohio State, Notre Dame Quarterbacks Spar On Twitter Before Game

Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to do battle this Saturday in one of the most impactful games of the 2022 college football season. But a pair of former quarterbacks from the teams are ready to start fighting now.

Early this morning, former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire called out former Buckeyes quarterbacks JT Barrett, Cardale Jones and Braxton Miller and declared that his Fighting Irish will win the game.

"ino yall worried about Saturday! But I promise y’all can still make it to the playoffs after this whoopin!" Zaire wrote.

It was Jones who decided to represent the Buckeyes trio in responding to Zaire. He asked Zaire to put his money where his mouth is and make a bet on the game, even offering to raise the spread.

From there, it was friendly banter - but still fun.

Malik Zaire and Cardale Jones weren't involved in the last game between these two powerhouse schools. That game was the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, a dominating Buckeyes win thanks to four touchdown runs from Ezekiel Elliott.

Zaire was out for the year with an injury while Jones had left the team in preparations for the NFL draft.

The 2022 game will be the first regular season meeting between the two since 1996 - and the entire college football world will be tuning in to see it.

