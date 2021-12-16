Former Ohio State Player Appears To Tweet About Urban Meyer

The Urban Meyer drama continues to pile on in Jacksonville.

On Wednesday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo highlighted an alleged incident between he and the team’s head coach. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, the kicker claimed that Meyer kicked him and called him names during a preseason warmup.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

This story has garnered a variety of reactions from the NFL world. And just a few hours after the news broke, one of Meyer’s former Ohio State players appeared to share his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m not surprised… KARMA is catching up,” former Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Baker Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Baker spent three seasons under Urban Meyer in Columbus. He’s now in his fourth NFL season as a linebacker for the Miami Dolphins.

It’s uncertain if these reports will garner any action from the Jags franchise, but they certainly don’t help the growing case against Meyer as an NFL coach.

Through his first season at the professional level, the former Florida/Ohio State head coach is 2-11.