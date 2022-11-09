Former Ohio State Player Claimed Off Waivers On Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wyatt Davis #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

A former Ohio State offensive lineman was claimed off waivers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals claimed Wyatt Davis, who was previously with the New Orleans Saints.

Davis has appeared in one game this season. He took two snaps in the Saints' Week Five game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Before that, he played in six games with the Minnesota Vikings last season. The Vikings originally drafted Davis in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft after playing for the Buckeyes from 2017-20.

The Cardinals likely made this claim due to being short on available offensive linemen. All three of Kelvin Beachum, Cody Ford, and D.J. Humphries are banged up right now.

They're set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in an all-important NFC West showdown on Sunday afternoon as they try and get back into the playoff race.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.