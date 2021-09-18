Former Ohio State Player Identifies Team’s Biggest Problem

With a relatively narrow win over Minnesota in Week 1 and an upset loss to Oregon in Week 2, Ohio State hasn’t looked like its typically-dominant self to start the 2021 season. And as those struggles continue in the first half of today’s game against a winless Tulsa team, fans and analysts from around the college football world are scrambling to figure out what’s wrong with the Buckeyes.

Former Ohio State defensive back Adam Griffin believes the root of the Buckeyes’ problems lie with one issue: a lack of puss-rush.

“It’s not scheme, it’s not coaching. LACK OF A PASS RUSH is the root cause. You heard it here first,” he wrote on Twitter.

Heading into today’s matchup against the Golden Hurricane, the Ohio State defense ranked in a tie for 104th in the FBS with just 2.0 sacks on the year.

Whether it be with the team’s pass rush or elsewhere, it’s clear that the Buckeyes’ biggest issues come on the defensive side of the ball.

In their first two games of the season, the defensive unit struggled against the run — allowing Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim to rush for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Oregon’s C.J. Verdell to collect 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Today’s issue seems to be with defending against the pass. Leading by just four points at home as they near the end of the first half, Ohio State has allowed 168 yards through the air and just 13 yards on the ground.

At the halftime break, head coach Ryan Day will look to snap his No. 9 ranked team out of it as they fight for victory against 0-2 Tulsa.